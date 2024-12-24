Jordanian Embassy In Damascus Introduces Online Scheduling For Consular Services

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Tuesday said that the Jordanian embassy in Damascus is fully equipped to provide consular services to both Jordanian citizens residing in or visiting Syria and Syrian nationals.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that following directives from Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi during his visit to the Jordanian Embassy in Damascus on Monday, a new has been launched to streamline consular service appointments.

The platform, designed to enhance service efficiency, enables Jordanian citizens and Syrian nationals to schedule appointments for consular services, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Qudah stressed that the initiative aims to improve service delivery for the Jordanian community in Syria and Syrian nationals.