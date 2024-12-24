Cardinal Pizzaballa Concludes Solidarity Visit To Gaza's Christian Community

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa on Monday concluded a solidarity visit to the Christian community in Gaza.

During the visit, Cardinal Pizzaballa presided over a Christmas mass at the Church of the Holy Family and met with Bishop Alexios at St. Porphyrios Parish of the Greek Orthodox Church, underscoring the strong spirit of unity and fraternity among Gaza's Christian communities.

The cardinal also conducted an on-site evaluation of humanitarian efforts led by the Latin Patriarchate and the Order of Malta, focusing on aid distribution and assessing the urgent needs of the local population, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In collaboration with the Diocese of Gaza, Cardinal Pizzaballa approved the next phases of an ongoing aid campaign and endorsed an initiative to reopen a local school.

"This Christmas, I pray for renewed hope and an end to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza and the region," he said.

"May it be the beginning of a brighter, more peaceful future for all."