Stands Tall As Statesman, Continues To Inspire: PM Modi's Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the "architect of India's transition" and lauded his contributions towards stability, nation-building, and good governance on the occasion of Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary.

Born on December 15, 1994, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee, a poet and politician, served as the Prime Minister of India for three terms -- first for a term of 13 days in 1996, second, for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, third, a full term from 1999 to 2004 -- becoming the first non-Congress Prime Minister to serve a full term in the office.

He left an indelible mark on the country's political and social fabric. His birth anniversary is also celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in India.

In a heartfelt blog post, PM Modi described December 25 as a special day for the nation, marking the centenary of Vajpayee's birth.

"Today, 25th December is a very special day for all of us. Our nation marks the 100th Jayanti of our beloved former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. He stands tall as a statesman who continues to inspire countless people," he wrote.

Highlighting Vajpayee's pivotal role in shaping India's future, PM Modi wrote, "Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India's transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998, our nation had passed through a period of political instability. In about nine years, we had seen four Lok Sabha elections."

"The people of India were getting impatient and sceptical about governments being able to deliver. It was Atal Ji who turned this tide by providing stable and effective governance. Coming from humble roots, he realised the struggles of the common citizen and the transformative power of effective governance."

PM Modi highlighted Vajpayee's achievements across sectors, stating, "His era marked a gigantic leap in the world of Information Technology, telecom, and communications. The NDA Government under Atal Ji made the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to the common citizens. Even today, most people recall the Golden Quadrilateral Project, which connected the length and breadth of India. Equally notable were the efforts to enhance local connectivity through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. His government also laid the groundwork for the Delhi Metro, which stands as a world-class infrastructure project."

Touching upon Vajpayee's contributions to social reforms, PM Modi said, "An initiative like the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan highlights how Atal Ji dreamt of building an India where modern education is accessible to people across the nation, particularly for the poor and marginalised sections. At the same time, his government presided over many economic reforms which set the stage for India's economic surge after decades of stagnation."

PM Modi also cited the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests as an example of Vajpayee's resolute leadership.

"On 11th May, India conducted the Pokhran tests, known as Operation Shakti. Any ordinary leader would have buckled under international pressure, but Atal Ji was made differently. India stood firm and resolute, conducting another set of tests on 13th May. This was a message to the world that India would no longer buckle under threats or pressure," he wrote.

Despite facing international sanctions, Vajpayee articulated India's right to safeguard its sovereignty while advocating for world peace.

PM Modi further noted, "Atal Ji presided over the creation of the NDA, redefining coalitions in Indian politics. He brought people together, making the NDA a force for development and national progress. His Parliamentary brilliance was evident throughout his political journey."

Slamming the Congress, PM Modi remarked, "As Prime Minister, he blunted the criticisms of the Opposition with style and substance. Despite spending much of his career in Opposition, he carried no bitterness, even though the Congress stooped to calling him a traitor. He preferred to resign in 1996 rather than resort to horse-trading. In 1999, despite losing by one vote, he upheld integrity and returned with a resounding mandate."

Recalling Vajpayee's commitment to democracy, PM Modi wrote, "He was deeply impacted by the martyrdom of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and was a pillar of the anti-Emergency movement. He agreed to merge the Jan Sangh into the Janata Party in 1977, prioritising the Constitution over personal or party interests."

The Prime Minister also praised Vajpayee's pride in Indian culture, citing his speech in Hindi at the United Nations as External Affairs Minister, which showcased his immense pride in India's heritage and identity.

Calling Vajpayee's persona "magnetic," PM Modi wrote, "A prolific writer and poet, he used words to inspire, provoke thought, and offer solace. His poetry, reflective of his inner struggles and hopes for the nation, continues to resonate with people across generations."

Concluding his tribute, the Prime Minister acknowledged Vajpayee's foundational contributions to the BJP and his unwavering dedication to ideology over power.

"On his 100th Jayanti, let us rededicate ourselves to realising his ideals and fulfilling his vision for India. Atal Ji's unwavering belief in the potential of our nation continues to inspire us to aim higher and work harder," he wrote.