IOM, JHCO, JAF Deliver 188,000 Winter Relief Items Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and the Jordan – Arab (JAF) through the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, has delivered nearly 188,000 winter relief items into the Gaza Strip.

The essential aid, including tents, tarpaulins, mattresses, blankets, pillows, and other shelter materials, was handed over to United Nations partners in Gaza, who will distribute it to families in need, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the JAF, alongside the JHCO, the UN, and various NGOs, has played a crucial role in facilitating the aid flow through the Jordanian corridor.

Secretary General of the JHCO Hussein Shibli highlighted the importance of maintaining a continuous aid stream to Gaza, saying, "We are making significant efforts to ensure the continuity of this support. Our partnership with IOM and other humanitarian organizations is vital to achieving this common goal. We are proud to be a trusted agency for delivering aid to Gaza."

He also highlighted the challenges posed by repeated border closures, limited crossing points, and access restrictions, which continue to impede the smooth delivery of assistance.

Tayma Kirt, head of the IOM mission in Jordan, commended the effective cooperation between the organisations involved.

IOM has provided 12 vehicles to the JHCO to assist the JAF in facilitating aid delivery through Jordan, she said, adding that two additional vehicles, along with communications equipment, are set to be delivered in early 2025.

Since 2023, IOM's regional response has delivered over 970,000 life-saving items to Gaza via crossings in Jordan, Egypt, and Cyprus. Since its establishment in 1994, IOM has been a key player in migration management and humanitarian assistance in Jordan, working closely with the Jordanian government, international organisations, and local communities to promote sustainable development and provide essential aid.