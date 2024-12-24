Egyptian Foreign Ministry Aims To Improve Consular Services For Expatriates
Date
12/24/2024 11:04:17 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, has met with the ministry's consular division to review progress on improving consular services for Egyptian citizens living abroad. The meeting focused on streamlining procedures and implementing digital solutions.
Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Abdelatty emphasized the importance of enhanced communication with Egyptian expatriate communities to address their consular needs promptly and efficiently. He said that a digital transformation was crucial for transparency, increasing service efficiency, and simplifying transactions for Egyptian citizens.
Abdelatty stressed that digital consular services were part of a wider plan to enhance the quality of these services. He also highlighted the need for training consular staff in modern technology to ensure high standards.
The meeting also addressed ongoing efforts to improve consular services for Egyptians overseas, including the implementation of a comprehensive plan to digitalise these services. This digitalisation aims to develop the necessary infrastructure to facilitate transactions and save time for citizens living abroad. The plan includes establishing interactive online platforms where citizens can access consular services remotely, such as issuing official documents, renewing passports, and submitting service requests electronically.
Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs and Egyptian Expatriates, Tamer Kamal El-Meligy, updated Abdelatty on a new passport issuance process for Egyptians abroad. This new process, set to launch at several Egyptian diplomatic missions, will reduce passport processing times to just a few days, down from a previous timeframe of several months.
MENAFN24122024000153011029ID1109028661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.