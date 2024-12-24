Deputy FM Participates In 51St Annual Conference Of Association Of Egyptian American Scholars

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nabil Habashi, Deputy of Foreign Affairs, participated in the 51st Annual of the Association of Egyptian American Scholars, held in the New Administrative Capital on Sunday.

At the conference's opening, Habashi delivered a speech on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, extending the Minister's greetings and best wishes for a successful event. He emphasized the conference's alignment with the Ministry's goals of strengthening connections between Egyptians abroad and their homeland. Habashi stressed the importance of utilizing the expertise, skills, and knowledge of Egyptian expatriates to support Egypt's development, particularly through the fields of science, education, and scientific research, which are seen as crucial pillars for human development and the establishment of advanced, technology-driven projects.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also highlighted the Ministry's efforts to enhance communication with Egyptians living abroad. These efforts include improving resources, addressing expats' needs, and resolving issues through collaboration with various governmental bodies. Habashi pointed out the recent achievements made after the integration of the Ministry of Emigration and the Affairs of Egyptians Abroad into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This integration has significantly increased efficiency, improved services, and accelerated the delivery of support to Egyptians overseas.

In his concluding remarks, Habashi reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to maintaining ongoing communication with Egyptian scientists and students around the world. He encouraged them to contribute their expertise to Egypt's development, particularly in areas such as education, industry, healthcare, renewable energy, digital transformation, and modern scientific disciplines. He urged Egyptian scientists abroad to actively engage with national initiatives aimed at Egypt's modernization and development.

Founded over half a century ago, the“Association of Egyptian American Scholars” brings together leading Egyptian scientists from universities, research institutions, and industries across the United States and Canada. The Association organizes an annual meeting in Egypt to contribute to the nation's development efforts, especially in the realms of education and scientific research.



