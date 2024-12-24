'Jordan-Syria Free Zone Ready To Handle Surge In Cargo, Trade Activity'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director General of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone Irfan Khasawneh announced on Tuesday that the zone is prepared to extend its working hours, if needed, to expedite the movement of trucks into Syria.

Khasawneh also highlighted the zone's readiness to manage increased activity, forecasting growth in sectors such as industry, trade, car exhibitions, and services, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Since the border reopened, 323 trucks have crossed into Syria via the free zone, Khasawneh said, emphasising that Jordanian trucks continue to deliver essential goods, particularly food, to meet the needs of the Syrian population.

Khasawneh also stressed that streamlined procedures have facilitated the smooth flow of goods, adding:“All operations within the free zone are conducted efficiently and without delays, with transactions processed promptly.”

He also highlighted that the zone's staff is fully equipped to manage any increase in truck and cargo volumes, citing effective measures already in place to handle heightened demand.