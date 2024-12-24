Jordan Sends Mobile Bakery With High Production Capacity To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour was dispatched from Jordan to Gaza on Tuesday under Royal directives.

The bakery will begin production as soon as it arrives in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the war on the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.

The bakery will work in collaboration with the World Central Kitchen, an international non-governmental organisation that provides meals and food assistance to those affected by conflict and disasters, the statement said.

The mobile bakery is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian, relief and medical aid to Gaza through all means possible, by land and air.

Also under Royal directives, Jordan launched the“Restoring Hope” initiative in September in Gaza, aiming at providing prosthetic limbs to those who have been disabled due to the ongoing war.

This initiative, started by the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), was designed to address the critical needs of amputees in the war-torn Strip, where approximately 14,000 individuals of all ages are currently living with limb loss.

The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordan JAF and the World Food Programme, has dispatched hundreds of humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza.

In a recent statement, JHCO said that Jordan has facilitated the entry of over 4,326 aid trucks into Gaza by land, while 53 aircraft have delivered supplies via Egypt's Al Arish airport.

The organisation said that a total of 124 airdrops have been conducted by Jordan, alongside 266 more in cooperation with partner nations.

On November 20, JAF said it sent eight helicopters loaded with more than seven tonnes of aid to Gaza, as part of the "humanitarian bridge" to the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the war in 2008. The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.