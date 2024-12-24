Emirates Drug Establishment Reviews Key Achievements And Future Plans.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Fatima Al Kaabi: We have made significant progress in developing

EDE's organizational structure and strengthening research partnerships to improve the UAE's quality of life.

UAE, Abu Dhabi on December 24, 2024 - The Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has wrapped up its annual meetings for 2024 with a session outlining this year's key achievements and evaluating progress on its strategic goals for the 2024-2026 period.

During the meeting, the board discussed its strategic priorities and a work plan for the next phase, as part of the EDE's mandate to drive innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as enhancing its operational and research capabilities.

Chaired by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Emirates Drug Establishment, the meeting was attended by H.E. Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Vice Chairman of EDE's Board of Directors, and H.E.

Fatima Mohammed Hilal

Al Kaabi, EDE Director General. Also present were board members, including H.E. Dr. Essa Abdulfattah Kazim, H.E. Badr Salim Al Olama, H.E. Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, H.E. Dr. Farhan Malak, and Professor Chris Evans.

emphasized that the Emirates Drug Establishment plays a key role in realising the UAE's strategic goals, including promoting innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

'The pharmaceutical and medical industries are

pillars ensuring the sustainability of our healthcare system and its readiness to address future challenges. At EDE, we are committed to developing cutting-edge solutions and fostering strategic partnerships that would solidify the UAE's position as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation while supporting our national objectives in this essential field.'

added:“Investing in modern technologies not only helps bolster our ability to tackle future challenges but also paves the way to creating advanced solutions that improve and sustain the healthcare system.”

H.E. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, stressed that the establishment will continue to develop and execute strategic plans to fulfil its ambitious goals.“We've made great progress in advancing our structure and strengthening research partnerships that would help improve the quality of life for our community and contribute to sustainable economic growth,” she said.

During the meeting, the board discussed plans to develop innovative medical products and update regulatory frameworks to promote pharmaceutical security in the country. Discussions also touched on ways to foster international cooperation and attract investments in research and development to support the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for medical and pharmaceutical innovation.

Furthermore, the meeting explored avenues for charting out

regulatory frameworks and national strategies aimed at advancing pharmaceutical research and scientific studies. It also emphasized the importance of implementing international quality and safety standards within the pharmaceutical industry, alongside prioritizing international cooperation to accelerate innovation and the development of advanced treatments.

Aligned with its strategic priorities, the Emirates Drug

strives to keep abreast of current and future health advancements through comprehensive plans that foster innovation and pharmaceutical security. Such plans are designed to set and implement adaptable regulatory frameworks that speed up the introduction of new treatments, enhance healthcare quality, and position the UAE as an international hub of excellence in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The meeting emphasized the importance of EDE adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital innovations to upgrading manufacturing and distribution processes, accelerate innovation and deliver sustainable health solutions.

The establishment stressed that its efforts are aimed at providing innovative medical products and treatments that meet community needs and strengthen pharmaceutical and health security in the UAE, solidifying the country's position as a leader in global health innovation.

It is worth noting that the Cabinet has approved the setting up of the Board of Directors for the Emirates Drug Establishment for a three-year term, effective November 21, 2023. As a federal institution, EDE is tasked with regulating and overseeing all matters related to medical products across the UAE. Its scope of work includes pharmaceutical products, medical devices, healthcare items, dietary supplements, veterinary preparations, as well as fertilizers, agricultural conditioners, plant growth regulators, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and their derivatives. The Decree-Law also grants the Council of Ministers the authority to expand the EDE's mandate to include additional medical products as needed.