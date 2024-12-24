More imprisoned due to anti-Jewish rebellion in Muslim Russian area

(MENAFN) Eight men have been sentenced to long prison terms for their roles in the anti-Semitic riot that occurred last year in Dagestan, a Muslim-majority region in southern Russia. The sentences, handed down by the Ust-Labinsky District Court, range from seven to eight years for participating in the unrest, which was fueled by pro-Palestinian sentiment amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.



The riot, which took place in October 2023, saw a large mob break through security at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan's capital, chanting anti-Semitic slogans and searching passengers to identify Jews. They were responding to false rumors spread on social media, including Telegram, about a plane carrying “Jewish refugees” arriving from Israel. The rioters clashed with security forces, disrupted airport operations, and caused significant damage, though no passengers were harmed.



A total of 134 individuals are facing legal proceedings, with several others already sentenced to prison for their involvement. The disturbances were believed to have been provoked by fake news, with Russian authorities linking the incident to foreign intelligence efforts, including claims of Ukrainian involvement

