Isobutylene Polymer Resins Market Anticipated To Surpass US$12.462 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.62%

The isobutylene polymer resins is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% between US$9.046 billion in 2025 to US$12.462 billion in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the isobutylene polymer resins market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$12.462 billion in 2030.Isobutylene polymer resins are a type of isobutylene resin, which is used for the production of trimmers, di-isobutylene, butyl rubber, and other type of polymers. The isobutylene polymer resins offer applications across multiple industries, which include utilizations in fuel, rubber, and cosmetics among others. With the increasing global demand for the automotive and rubber market, the global isobutylene polymer resins market share is expected to witness significant growth. With the increasing global demand for isobutylene polymer resin across multiple sectors, the investment in the market is expected to grow significantly. For instance, in October 2024, TPC Group announced that the company aims to boost the production of TPC di-isobutylene.Access sample report or view details:The isobutylene polymer resins market, under the type segment, is divided into polyisobutylene and butyl rubber. Under the type segment, the polyisobutylene category is expected to witness significant growth in the global isobutylene polymer resins market during the forecasted timeline. Polyisobutylene or a polymer of isobutylene is a type of chemical compound, which is majorly used for the manufacturing of various types of synthetic rubbers. Polyisobutylene offers multiple benefits across multiple industries, including skincare and cosmetic products. In cosmetics products, the polyisobutylene compound is used as a film former, binder, and viscosity-increasing agent. Polyisobutylene also offers moisturizing effects and helps in improving the texture of the formulations.Under the application segment, the isobutylene polymer resins market is categorized into adhesives , sealants, automotive components, fuel additives , lubricant additives, and others. The automotive components category of the global isobutylene polymer resins market under the application segment is forecasted to witness a greater market share during the estimated period. Isobutylene polymer resins are majorly used for the production of various types of automotives components, like rubbers, sealants, fuel additives, and adhesives. The demand for isobutylene polymer resins in the global market is expected to witness significant growth with the rising production of automotives across the global market. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers or OICA in its global production statistics in its global report stated that in 2021, the total production of automotives was recorded at 80.004 million units, which increased to 84.830 million in 2022. The total production of automotives in 2023, across the globe was recorded at 93.546 million units.The isobutylene polymer resins market, under the end-user industry segment, is divided into fuel, rubber, cosmetics, and others. The cosmetics category under the end-user industry segment of the global isobutylene polymer resins market is expected to witness a greater growth rate. The isobutylene polymer resins play a critical role in the global cosmetics sector. The demand for cosmetics products across the global market witnessed significant growth during the past few years, majorly due to the increasing demand for cosmetics products in the Asian and European markets.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global isobutylene polymer resins market. The increasing demand for the cosmetics sector is among the key factors propelling the growth of the isobutylene polymer resins market in the Asia Pacific region, during the forecasted timeline. The demand for cosmetics products across the Asia Pacific region, majorly in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea among others. The increasing production of cosmetics products is also expected to witness significant growth with the increasing population of the region. Similarly, the increasing demand for fuel and rubber products in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the isobutylene polymer resins market that have been covered are ENEOS Corporation, LABDHI CHEMICALS, Janex S.A, TER Chemicals, SAFIC ALCAN, TPC Group, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BRP Manufacturing, DuPont, Braskem, and Omega Rubber Industries.The market analytics report segments the isobutylene polymer resins market as follows:.By TypeoPolyisobutyleneoButyl Rubber.By ApplicationoAdhesivesoSealantsoAutomotive ComponentsoFuel AdditivesoLubricant AdditivesoOthers.By End-User IndustryoFueloRubberoCosmeticsoOther.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoRest of South America.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoRest of Europe.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoRest of the Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoRest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.ENEOS Corporation.LABDHI CHEMICALS.Janex S.A.TER Chemicals.SAFIC ALCAN.TPC Group.Exxon Mobil Corporation.BRP Manufacturing.DuPont.Braskem.Omega Rubber IndustriesExplore More Reports:.Ionomer Resins Market:.Phenoxy Resins Market:.Silicone Resins Market:

