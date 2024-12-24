Exit Bee Hires Neil Stewart As Business Development Director As Its Client Roster Grows

(MENAFN- PRWire360) The next-generation ad company gears up to help even more agencies, brands and publishers enhance performance standards in advertising



London, UK 19th May, 2022: Exit Bee , the leader in micro-moment advertising, has further strengthened its team with the appointment of Neil Stewart as Business Development Director.

Neil is tasked with bringing new advertisers and publishers to the groundbreaking Exit Bee ad format, as well as setting up and managing new programmatic revenue streams and liaising with agency trade desks and demand- and supply-side platforms.

A highly experienced salesperson with a vast range of contacts in the digital advertising industry and the global financial sector, he aims to bring innovative advertising solutions to the table for a wide variety of brands.

Neil's career has spanned two decades and encompassed a number of senior sales roles in a range of businesses. Previously Head of Programmatic at lse.co.uk, Neil has also worked in UK sales at global financial portal investing.com. With his network and his cross-platform programmatic and display sales expertise, he will work tirelessly to help Exit Bee's growing client roster achieve their marketing goals.

Pavlos Linos, CEO at Exit Bee, comments:“Neil is supremely well connected in the online advertising space - a true people-person who connects the dots in the digital age. In a world in which everyone is vying for our attention, Neil understands that opportunities for digital advertisers lie in between journeys, in the ability to seize micro-moments in an increasingly busy and crowded world. He is a passionate supporter of our mission to reimagine display advertising.”

Neil adds:“Attention is being recognised as the differentiator in digital advertising. To seize it, we need groundbreaking ad formats combined with next-generation creativity. I'm delighted to join the team at Exit Bee, which is committed to offering a unique product and outstanding service to advertisers and agencies in the UK and internationally.”

Exit Bee uses pattern recognition and machine learning to serve timely, premium, brand-safe and high-performance ads. It can detect and predict the micro-moments when users disengage from website content and run next-generation formats to target users when they are at their most receptive. Exit Bee's technology leverages contextual analysis and natural language processing to target users with relevant and timely campaigns, working with agencies, brands and publishers globally and setting new performance standards. Its clients include the UK Government and household names such as Adobe, BT, Citrix, Dell, Furniture Village, Seat, Skoda and Sky.



