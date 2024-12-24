Iris® Powered By Generali Announces 20Th Anniversary Year Highlights

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrating 20 years of innovation, Iris Powered by Generali highlights its expanded product offerings, accolades, and continued leadership in identity protection.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and protection platform, announces its key achievements from 2024, a year that marked the company's 20th anniversary in the space. Building upon two decades of experience providing its services through some of the biggest providers, insurers, and retailers, Iris expanded its offerings, launched game-changing solutions, and received industry-wide recognition for its efforts to safeguard consumer identities worldwide – notably pertaining to the Company's API innovations.

"This year was a momentous one for Iris," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris Powered by Generali . "From celebrating our 20th anniversary to expanding our product suite, every milestone underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive, people-first, tech-forward identity and cyber protection solutions. We're immensely proud of our accomplishments and look forward to providing protection and peace of mind to our users for decades to come."

Celebrating 20 Years in the Industry

– Iris began offering identity theft resolution services in 2004 – becoming one of the first companies to do so – and marking the beginning of delivering innovative identity protection solutions to consumers and filling gaps in the space.

Expanding API Capabilities – Iris expanded its API suite from two to seven solutions, adding High-Risk Transaction Monitoring, Home Title Monitoring, Caller ID Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, and Credit Services to its suite of API technology and further enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate comprehensive identity protection into their existing customer offerings.

Introducing New Products – Iris launched Total Title Protection, addressing the growing need for home title protection, alongside a Wealth Management bundle to secure high net worth clients' identities and assets.

Achieving Trusted Cloud Provider Status – Iris was named a Trusted Cloud Provider by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), reflecting its dedication to maintaining the highest standards in data privacy and cybersecurity. Earning Ten Industry Awards – Iris was honored with 10 industry awards in 2024, including three Gold Globee Awards in recognition of its API technology, a Gold Company of the Year Globee, and two other Gold Globees recognizing its commitment to product innovation and customer service excellence.

As Iris enters its third decade, the company remains steadfast in its mission to provide forward-looking, user-friendly solutions that adapt to the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. By empowering businesses with tools to protect their customers and combating the growing threats of identity theft and fraud, Iris continues to lead the way in fostering safer digital experiences for all.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

