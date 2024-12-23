Swimright Academy Highlights The Importance Of Water Safety Education For Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SwimRight Academy Shares Insights on Reducing Drowning Risks Through Community Education and Swimming Programs

- Lenny KrayzelburgLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for children, with data from the Centers for Control and Prevention indicating that children aged 1–4 are at the highest risk. In response to this ongoing concern, SwimRight Academy, a leader in water safety education, is emphasizing the significance of early swimming instruction and community awareness to help prevent water-related accidents.Recognizing the year-round importance of water safety, the academy offers programs tailored to teach swimming skills and safety techniques to children of all ages. These programs include foundational skills such as floating, treading water, and understanding safe behaviors around aquatic environments.“As a swimming school dedicated to water safety, our mission is to equip families with the skills and knowledge needed to minimize drowning risks,” said Lenny Krayzelburg , founder of SwimRight Academy and four-time Olympic gold medalist.“We believe that every child should have the opportunity to learn these essential skills, which can make a lifesaving difference.”SwimRight Academy also partners with local organizations to provide workshops and resources aimed at educating families about water safety. These efforts focus on creating awareness around drowning prevention and ensuring that children and caregivers understand the critical role swimming education plays in overall safety.The academy's commitment to water safety extends beyond instruction. Through community outreach and education, SwimRight Academy seeks to foster a culture of safety around water, ensuring that families feel confident and prepared.For more information about SwimRight Academy's water safety programs and initiatives, visit their website.

