Brazil’S Mineral Mapping Plan: Unlocking Economic Potential

This initiative focuses on critical minerals like niobium, lithium, and cobalt. The of Mines and developed the Decennial Plan for Basic Geological Mapping (PlanGeo 2025-2034).



This plan targets minerals crucial for low-carbon technologies. It includes lithium, copper, graphite, rare earth elements, nickel, niobium, cobalt, and aluminum.



Brazil's Geological Survey leads PlanGeo's execution. The plan identifies strategic areas for systematic geological mapping over a 10-year period.



It aims to generate knowledge, create jobs, and ensure public participation in decision-making. PlanGeo's development involved unprecedented public consultation.







It gathered input from mineral research companies, universities, and public institutions. The preliminary version identified 60 priority mapping blocks across several Brazilian states.

Brazil's Geological Mapping

Currently, only 49% of Brazil 's continental territory has been mapped at a 1:250,000 scale. A mere 27% has been mapped at the more detailed 1:100,000 scale. These figures highlight the need for expanded mapping efforts.



Expanded geological mapping will attract both domestic and foreign investments. It reduces risks for companies interested in mineral exploration.



Better quality information increases confidence and the likelihood of new mineral ventures. The federal government aims to establish the Geological Survey of Brazil as a national reference.



It seeks to intensify knowledge of the subsoil and stimulate geological survey projects. The plan also ensures the sharing of geological data during mineral research phases.



Geological mapping extends beyond the mineral sector . It can increase water availability in Brazil's semi-arid regions. It also helps identify agricultural inputs to ensure food quality and competitiveness.



Reducing dependence on imported fertilizers could lower agricultural costs. PlanGeo represents a strategic commitment to Brazil's sustainable development.



It combines science, technology, and natural resources. By expanding knowledge of its soil and subsoil, Brazil positions itself competitively on the global stage.

