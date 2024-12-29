Moldova’s PM criticized Gazprom’s decision to move citizens from Transnistrian in winter without heat, electricity

(MENAFN) Moldova's Primer Dorin Recean criticized the Russian firm Gazprom's decision to stop gas supply to the nation starting January 1, 2025. That is stated by NewsMaker and saw by Ukrinform.



Recean commented on Gazprom’s move on Saturday, saying it as a Kremlin approach aimed at leaving citizens of the Transnistrian area without heat and power in the middle of winter.



“This decision once again confirms the Kremlin's intent to weaponize energy as a tool, turning the residents of Transnistria into hostages. The condemns such repressive tactics and reiterates that it does not recognize any debts invalidated by international audits,” Recean said.



He guaranteed that Moldova would beat any problems resulted from Moscow’s actions.



“Moldova has diversified its gas supply sources to reduce dependency on the right bank of the Dniester. We will continue to ensure gas supplies from alternative sources and protect vulnerable consumer groups. Additionally, the government will closely examine legal options, including turning to international arbitration, to defend national interests and demand compensation for Kremlin decisions that harm our economy and endanger citizens' safety,” Recean stressed.



