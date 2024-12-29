Ukraine resumes competitive selection for Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board amid martial law

(MENAFN) The authorities have pursued the tough selection mission for the supervisory board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), which had been postponed with the start of martial law in Ukraine. This was stated by the of Communities and Territories Development on Facebook, Ukrinform reads.



It is said that the relevant modifications were made to the authority decree of May 31, 2022, No. 643, "On certain issues of management of state-owned enterprises during the period of martial law."



“The introduction of the competitive selection will ensure transparency in the process of forming the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia, a strategic entity in the state-owned economic sector. The selection based on clear, understandable, and publicly accessible criteria reduces the risks of corruption and conflicts of interest, while an open and competitive process increases trust in the operations of Ukrzaliznytsia from the state, investors, and the public,” the Ministry of Development states.



