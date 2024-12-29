Turkey emphasizes cooperation, counter-terrorism in Syria

(MENAFN) Foreign Hakan Fidan conveyed to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a Saturday phone conversation that the organization PKK/YPG will not be permitted to find refuge in Syria.



Fidan highlighted the necessity of collaborating with Syria's new leadership to promote stability in the region and facilitate a smooth transition process, according to Foreign spokesperson Oncu Keceli.



He reiterated Turkey’s backing for Syria’s new administration in maintaining the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring its security.



Fidan also underscored the need for intensified efforts to establish a lasting cease-fire in Gaza.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Blinken "emphasized the need to support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that upholds human rights and prioritizes an inclusive and representative government."



The conversation also covered shared objectives, with both Blinken and Fidan agreeing on the importance of preventing terrorism from jeopardizing the safety of Türkiye and Syria, Miller noted in his statement.

