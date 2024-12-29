Two Wanted In 80 Cases Of Robberies Arrested In Delhi After Encounter

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Two men wanted in connection with 80 cases of armed robberies in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were arrested on Sunday after a brief encounter, said officials here.

The two were identified as Rohit Kapoor hailing from Dwarka district and Rinku from the station Khyala area of the national capital.

Acting on a tip-off about the accused's whereabouts, police in the West Delhi District swung into action and nabbed them.

The police formed multiple teams and covered all possible routes where the accused could have been present.

After noticing suspicious movement near the Cement Siding area of Madipur, Punjabi Bagh early morning, the police asked them to stop, but they opened fire on the cops. The bullets hit the bullet-proof jackets of the policemen, said the officials.

The fire by the assailants was retaliated, in which, both accused sustained wounds in the leg.

The accused were rushed to the hospital where they are under treatment, the officials added.

Earlier this week, a man was arrested for robbery in Shahdara.

The accused, identified as Nadeem, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

Last week, a man was robbed of Rs 8.5 lakh in the Narela area of outer-north Delhi.

The robbery occurred when the victim, Vinay Tiwari, was en route to a bank to deposit the money.

Tiwari said the thief threw itching powder into his eyes and committed the crime.

Recently, four people involved in stealing Rs 18 lakh at gunpoint in Hazrat Nizamuddin area, were arrested by the police.

On December 10, two armed assailants robbed a man and his companion of Rs 18.9 lakh.

At the beginning of December, ten people were arrested in connection with a Rs 90 lakh robbery in Karol Bagh.

The incident occurred when two employees were transporting cash to another branch and the robbers looted them and fled the scene.