Yuewen Music Festival Day 1: Mesmerizing Performances Ignites Siloso Beach, Sentosa Media Outreach Newswire APAC

DJ Tech'1 opened the event, energizing the crowd with a dynamic DJ performance that set the vibrant tone for the evening. His innovative mixes had everyone on their feet.



Following him, Olivia Marsh dazzled the audience with hits like "Backseat + Waterworks" and "Pina Colada." Her engaging stage presence and powerful vocals left a memorable impression.



Maggie Chiang 江美琪 enchanted fans with both new songs and nostalgic classics, including "Round and Round" (圆的?圆的!) and "Poet Of The Night" (夜的诗人), evoking heartfelt sing-alongs.



The beloved KISS OF LIFE brought their unique sound to the stage, performing crowd favorites like "Sticky" and "Midas Touch," igniting infectious energy throughout the venue.



ITZY , the K-pop sensation, electrified the audience with hits like "GOLD" and "WANNABE," showcasing dynamic choreography and charisma that kept fans engaged.



Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI delivered a powerhouse performance featuring tracks such as "28 Reasons" and "Monster," captivating attendees with their seamless harmonies and stunning visuals.



LaLa Hsu 徐佳莹 brought her soulful sound to the festival, performing "I Dare You"(你敢不敢)and "Lost Desert" (失落沙洲), resonating deeply with the audience and creating an intimate atmosphere.



PP Krit charmed fans with engaging performances, including Fireboy, ลังเล (Hesitate), เส้นเรื่องเดิม (Rerun), ขอโทษละกัน (Friend to Friend), I'll Do it How You Like it, เสนอตัว (Ooh!). His ability to connect with the audience made his set a standout moment of the night.



Finally, Billkin closed the evening with a captivating performance that included "Daily Magic", ยิ่งดุยิ่งชอบ, Golden Hour, ยิ้มทั้งน้ําตา (Always), สวยงามเสมอ (Ever Forever), ชอบตัวเองตอนอยู่กับเธอ (I Like Us), Mr, drawing cheers and applause as he wrapped up Day 1 on a high note.



Cultural Integration and Globalization of IPs



The Yuewen Music Festival marks the first large-scale music event hosted by Yuewen in Singapore, reflecting an important move to leverage music as a vibrant platform for engaging young audiences, enhancing emotional connection to Yuewen's intellectual properties (IPs). This approach addresses the growing demand among young audiences for immersive experiences and emotional resonance in their cultural consumption.



The festival's inclusive and diverse nature allows for various activities, including music performances, IP showcases, and merchandise sales. Yuewen Goods, featuring exclusive merchandise inspired by popular Yuewen IPs, saw remarkable sales, further proving the festival's appeal among attendees.



This festival is the first step in Yuewen's efforts to expand its IP products internationally and innovate its IP experiences. Looking ahead, Yuewen plans to launch various offline activities, such as the IP marketplace "YUEWEN WONDERLAND" and the Yuewen Global IP Awards , exploring new models of "IP + cultural tourism" in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board. The goal is to co-create remarkable IP experiences with domestic and international artists and partners, further enhancing Singapore's appeal as a tourist destination.











