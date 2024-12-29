Bosnia, Herzegovina praises Turkey’s influence, regional role

(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Elmedin Konakovic has commended Turkey’s pivotal position as a mediator in the Balkans, highlighting its robust regional connections and expanding global presence.



In an interview with Anadolu on Thursday, Konakovic described Turkey as a major international player "Turkey is an important and major factor in the world. In the Balkans, it can often serve as a serious mediator because it maintains relationships with other countries. I have great respect for this.”



He also expressed high regard for Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, noting his expertise: "I value him greatly. I consult him on certain issues. He is extremely serious and one of the best foreign ministers I know."



Konakovic emphasized the potential for deepening economic ties with Turkey, referencing ongoing efforts to bolster bilateral relations.



He mentioned the delay in implementing a bilateral agreement allowing travel between the two nations using national ID cards, attributing it to Bosnia's complex political system, a remnant of the 1995 Dayton Agreement that ended the Bosnian War.



Addressing visa policies, Konakovic affirmed that Bosnia would not impose visa requirements on Turkish citizens, despite EU pressure for Bosnia to harmonize with its accession requirements by applying visa rules to six nations, including Turkey.

MENAFN29122024000045016755ID1109038499