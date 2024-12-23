GFZ: 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Cuba region

(MENAFN) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Cuba region at 0600 GMT on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake caused significant tremors, but there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The tremor was felt in various areas across Cuba, leading authorities to monitor the situation closely.



The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 19.86 degrees north latitude and 76.50 degrees west longitude, according to initial data from the GFZ. The quake occurred at a depth of 10.0 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, which is considered a shallow earthquake, potentially making it more noticeable to those on the ground.



Seismic activity in this region is not uncommon, but this earthquake’s relatively high magnitude has raised concerns about potential aftershocks. Local authorities are assessing the situation and coordinating efforts to ensure that the public remains safe and that any necessary responses are promptly enacted.



While the earthquake did not appear to cause widespread destruction at first glance, the authorities are continuing to gather information. Given the shallow depth of the earthquake and its strength, there is still a possibility of further tremors or damage in affected areas. Efforts are ongoing to monitor and manage the situation effectively.

