Experience The Winter Wonders Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Türkiye, one of the world's top five most visited destinations, is a country where visitors can experience four seasons in all their glory. Aside from spring and summer, winter is an excellent time to view Türkiye's enchanting beauty in the snow. From various winter sports at world-class ski resorts to relaxing at balmy destinations, Türkiye's adventures for an unforgettable winter holiday are endless. Let's find out what winter activities await you in Türkiye. Thrill of Ski and Winter Sports
The best way to fully enjoy the winter holiday in Türkiye is through its ski resorts on imposing mountains
. With constant snow, impressive slopes, elegant hotels, and quality equipment, such resorts are suitable for winter sports, from skiing to snowboarding and heli-skiing to snowkiting. Uludağ
in Bursa
, popular for its proximity to İstanbul, offers excellent amenities like chairlifts and rental ski sets. Kocaeli's Kartepe
, another popular destination close to İstanbul, provides more laid-back skiing adventures with slopes for skiers of every level. Kartalkaya
in Bolu
can also be another option near major cities. It has a lovely setting amid a lush forest, with snow parks and ski lifts. In central Anatolia, Mount Erciyes
, an extinct volcano close to the Cappadocia
region, impresses with 41 tracks and state-of-the-art facilities, easily accessible via frequent flights. Towards the east, Palandöken Mountain
in Erzurum
awaits to satisfy any pro with its steep slopes, the longest track in the country and powder snow. Then, there is Sarıkamış
in the captivating winter wonderland in Eastern Anatolia, Kars
. While the centre boasts Alpine-like crystal snow, nearby attractions like Çıldır Lake
and the ancient city of Ani
complete a magical winter experience in the city.
Cappadocia's Winter Magic
Cappadocia
is always a mystical land to discover in Türkiye year-round; however, experiencing the region's fairy chimneys blanketed in snow offers an amazingly unique view. Staying in a cave hotel here is a bucket-list experience in winter. In these caves, converted into luxurious boutique hotels with modern amenities, you can sink into a deep sleep-in comfortable room, unwind in heated pools, spas and saunas, and warm up by the fireplace by sipping a glass of wine made from Cappadocia's local grapes. As the region has a deep historical background and rich cultural heritage, you can visit mysterious underground cities and attend a pottery workshop. Tasting the local cuisine, with delectable delicacies, such as testi (pottery) kebab
and dry kaymak (cream),
will perfectly complement this experience.
Cultural Immersions in İstanbul
Winter is the perfect time to explore the cultural scene of İstanbul
, blending tradition and modernity in every corner. At every step, the city reveals panoramic vistas, historical landmarks, museums to visit, various events to attend, and local tastes to sample. You can visit the Historical Peninsula to see many of the city's iconic buildings, like Hagia Sophia
and Basilica Cistern
, and feel the pulse of contemporary art and witness history at museums like İstanbul Modern, İstanbul Archaeology Museum
and İstanbul Museum of Painting and Sculpture.
Before visiting İstanbul, don't forget to check the calendars of modern art centres such as Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM)
for a unique performance. As İstanbul is one of the world's top gastro cities, you can also dine at a Michelin Star restaurant or relish winter street tastes, from“ salep” and“boza” to roasted chestnuts
or corns
and pickles
with pickles juice.
Winter-sun Destinations: İzmir-Antalya
It's still possible to grasp a warm holiday during winter in Türkiye's Aegean and Mediterranean
regions. The first city with warm weather is Aegean's pearl, İzmir
, ranked in Lonely Planet's“Best in Travel 2024” list. While you can see many historical landmarks here, the city's charming villages are more welcoming during winter. For instance, in Urla
, you can taste Aegean flavours at one of the Michelin Star restaurants, visit vineyards on the wine route and see the world's oldest olive oil workshop. Şirince
, one of the Best Tourism Villages selected by UN Tourism, awaits visitors with its authentic atmosphere, delicious fruit wines, and vast olive groves on the other hand. The nearby ancient city of Ephesus
also adds its allure. Another balmy spot is Turkish Riviera's star, Antalya
, which has a mild year-round climate. The luxury hotels in the city offer relaxing spa amenities during this season. Then, you can visit ancient cities like Aspendos
and natural beauties like Köprülü Canyon
and play golf on Belek
's top-notch courses. But if you feel like doing a winter activity, don't worry. After enjoying warm weather, you can ski at Saklıkent Ski Centre
, just an hour from the city centre. Later, don't forget to sample local specialities, such as shellfish and piyaz (bean salad), and tasty delicacies from world cuisines with a glass of local wine.
