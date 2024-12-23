Azerbaijan's E-Social Portal Wins Prestigious Award In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The of and Social Protection of Azerbaijan's "e-social" internet portal has been honored with the "Effect" category award at the UK Pension Management Institute's prestigious "Pinnacle Awards" competition, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry's Public Relations Department, the annual competition recognizes outstanding achievements and best practices in pension management and related fields.

Launched in 2019, the e-social portal offers citizens real-time access to their social information and ensures transparency in the provision of social and labor rights. The platform has earned multiple international accolades, including the "Champion Project" award at the World Summit of the International Telecommunication Union, the "Achievement Award for Best Practice" from the International Social Security Association, and the "Certificate of Excellence" from iESE - The Public Sector Transformation Partner.

This latest recognition highlights Azerbaijan's commitment to leveraging digital solutions to enhance public services.