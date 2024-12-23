Azerbaijan's E-Social Portal Wins Prestigious Award In UK
Akbar Novruz
The Ministry of labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan's
"e-social" internet portal has been honored with the "Effect"
category award at the UK Pension Management Institute's prestigious
"Pinnacle Awards" competition, Azernews
reports.
According to the Ministry's Public Relations Department, the
annual competition recognizes outstanding achievements and best
practices in pension management and related fields.
Launched in 2019, the e-social portal offers citizens
real-time access to their social information and ensures
transparency in the provision of social and labor rights. The
platform has earned multiple international accolades, including the
"Champion Project" award at the World Summit of the International
Telecommunication Union, the "Achievement Award for Best Practice"
from the International Social Security Association, and the
"Certificate of Excellence" from iESE - The Public Sector
Transformation Partner.
This latest recognition highlights Azerbaijan's commitment to
leveraging digital solutions to enhance public services.
