Media reports US, UK strike Yemen for two days straight

(MENAFN) US and UK forces have carried out in Yemen’s Hudaydah province and the capital, Sanaa, marking a second consecutive day of military action, according to Houthi-affiliated Sabaa channel. The strikes follow claims by the Houthis that they targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman with drones. There was no official confirmation of these from Washington or London.



The Houthis also claimed responsibility for downing an F/A-18 Super Hornet, allegedly in retaliation for previous US and UK strikes on Sanaa. Military spokesman Yahya Saree stated that their operation involved eight cruise missiles and 17 drones aimed at the USS Harry S. Truman and its accompanying destroyers.



However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) disputed the Houthi claim, stating that the jet’s loss was a result of a "friendly fire" incident involving the USS Gettysburg. CENTCOM is conducting an investigation into the matter.



On Saturday, US forces targeted a missile storage facility and a command center controlled by the Houthis, also shooting down several UAVs and an anti-ship cruise missile over the Red Sea. The Houthis, a Shia Islamist group, have been increasingly targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea since October 2023, initially focusing on Israel-linked vessels in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. Since then, the Houthis have expanded their attacks to US and UK vessels in the region, asserting their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians.

