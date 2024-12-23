Putin clarifies reason behind command of first usage of Oreshnik

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has explained the decision to deploy the Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile, calling it a significant achievement for both Russia and the space industry. In an interview on Sunday, he stated that while the missile’s first use against a Ukrainian military facility wasn’t the “highlight of the year,” it marked a “historic milestone” for missile technology.



Putin acknowledged that there had been differing opinions within the Russian Defense about the missile's development. Ultimately, he supported those who advocated for its production and combat testing. He personally ordered its deployment, directing the necessary resources to do so.



The missile, which had previously been kept secret, was used to strike an arms plant in Dnipro (also known as Dnepr) last month. The attack followed Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia using long-range, foreign-made weapons, a move that Moscow had warned against. Putin emphasized that the Oreshnik missile can reach speeds of up to Mach 10, making it nearly impossible to intercept, even by Western air defense systems. He challenged Western leaders to demonstrate their air defense capabilities by deploying them in Ukraine to counter the missile.

