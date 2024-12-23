Kerala High Court Slams State Govt For Dumping Medical Waste In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the Kerala based on reports that bio-medical waste from the state was dumped in Tamil Nadu.

The High Court asked for a proper report to be filed before January 10 when the case will be heard next.

The court said: "It is an alarming situation that waste generated in Kerala is being disposed in the neighbouring state, that too in a haphazard manner and contrary to the requirements."

These remarks came up at the special hearing done after reports surfaced that biomedical, plastic, food, and mixed solid waste from Kerala was being illegally dumped at six locations in the Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

Tirunelveli is located about 140 km from the state capital city.

The matter surfaced after the southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue, following a report which appeared in a few media outlets on December 17 and 18.

On Monday, the Court was also informed that six criminal cases have been lodged in the matter and three Kerala residents have been arrested.

Even while slamming the Kerala government for dumping waste in Tamil Nadu it also asked the Cochin Corporation (Kochi Municipal Corporation) to file an affidavit on steps taken to clear polluted drains in Kochi and to prevent the dumping of plastic or other waste in drains, which would inevitably clog up rivers and backwaters.

The Court also ordered the amicus curiae to file a brief report on the issue, particularly which drains the state are most polluted.

"We request the amicus curiae to submit a brief report on the areas where the attention of the Court must be drawn regarding accumulation of filth, plastic and other waste in the drains," said the Court.