TABIB Unveils“Strategic Plan For 20252027” With Focus On Medical Tourism And International Certifications

TABIB unveils“Strategic Plan for 2025–2027” with focus on medical and international certifications

Azernews reports that the "Strategic Plan for 2025–2027" has been finalized by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), outlining three main goals, four targets, and 30 key priorities. This was announced by TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov during a press conference summarizing the organization's 2024 achievements and plans for 2025.

Gurbanov highlighted that significant strides have been made in developing medical tourism in Azerbaijan, in line with TABIB's action strategy. Key initiatives include the return of Azerbaijani doctors who studied abroad, the enhancement of medical personnel's language skills, and the pursuit of international certifications for local hospitals.

One of TABIB's major accomplishments was the successful collaboration with President Ilham Aliyev in facilitating the right for Yeni Klinika, located in Munich, Germany, to use the "Sana Hospital" brand. This brand provides 44 types of emergency and specialized medical services to approximately 2.1 million patients annually, with over 34,000 employees across 120 medical institutions.

Additionally, Yeni Klinika, operating under TABIB's jurisdiction, earned the prestigious EMRAM 6 accreditation certificate from the internationally renowned HIMSS organization, making it the first medical institution in the South Caucasus to achieve this distinction.

Gurbanov also emphasized TABIB's efforts to achieve international recognition, noting that they have started certifying medical institutions under TABIB with the World Stroke Organization. He also highlighted the inclusion of Yeni Klinika in key national lists for the collection, preparation, and transportation of donor organs, marking another important milestone for Azerbaijan's healthcare system.