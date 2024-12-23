TABIB Unveils“Strategic Plan For 20252027” With Focus On Medical Tourism And International Certifications
Date
12/23/2024 3:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
TABIB unveils“Strategic Plan for 2025–2027” with focus on
medical tourism and international certifications
Azernews reports that the "Strategic Plan for
2025–2027" has been finalized by the Management Union of Medical
Territorial Units (TABIB), outlining three main goals, four
targets, and 30 key priorities. This was announced by TABIB
Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov during a press conference
summarizing the organization's 2024 achievements and plans for
2025.
Gurbanov highlighted that significant strides have been made in
developing medical tourism in Azerbaijan, in line with TABIB's
action strategy. Key initiatives include the return of Azerbaijani
doctors who studied abroad, the enhancement of medical personnel's
language skills, and the pursuit of international certifications
for local hospitals.
One of TABIB's major accomplishments was the successful
collaboration with President Ilham Aliyev in facilitating the right
for Yeni Klinika, located in Munich, Germany, to use the "Sana
Hospital" brand. This brand provides 44 types of emergency and
specialized medical services to approximately 2.1 million patients
annually, with over 34,000 employees across 120 medical
institutions.
Additionally, Yeni Klinika, operating under TABIB's
jurisdiction, earned the prestigious EMRAM 6 accreditation
certificate from the internationally renowned HIMSS organization,
making it the first medical institution in the South Caucasus to
achieve this distinction.
Gurbanov also emphasized TABIB's efforts to achieve
international recognition, noting that they have started certifying
medical institutions under TABIB with the World Stroke
Organization. He also highlighted the inclusion of Yeni Klinika in
key national lists for the collection, preparation, and
transportation of donor organs, marking another important milestone
for Azerbaijan's healthcare system.
