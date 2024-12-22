Charity Fair In Dushanbe Highlights Azerbaijani Culture
A charity fair held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, showcased the
cultural and culinary heritage of Azerbaijan, among contributions
from other participating diplomatic missions,
The event was opened by Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign
Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who delivered a speech and visited
the pavilions representing various countries. Azerbaijan's
pavilion, organized by the Azerbaijani embassy, attracted
significant attention.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan, Alimirzamin Askerov,
briefed Minister Muhriddin on the items displayed at the pavilion.
These included Azerbaijani national art, crafts, industrial
products, samples of traditional cuisine and sweets, souvenirs,
books translated into Tajik by the embassy, and information about
Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities.
The event served as a platform to strengthen cultural ties and
promote Azerbaijan's rich heritage to an international
audience.
