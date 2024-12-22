Charity Fair In Dushanbe Highlights Azerbaijani Culture

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A charity fair held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, showcased the cultural and heritage of Azerbaijan, among contributions from other participating missions, Azernews reprots.

The event was opened by Tajikistan's of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who delivered a speech and visited the pavilions representing various countries. Azerbaijan's pavilion, organized by the Azerbaijani embassy, attracted significant attention.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan, Alimirzamin Askerov, briefed Minister Muhriddin on the items displayed at the pavilion. These included Azerbaijani national art, crafts, industrial products, samples of traditional cuisine and sweets, souvenirs, books translated into Tajik by the embassy, and information about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities.

The event served as a platform to strengthen cultural ties and promote Azerbaijan's rich heritage to an international audience.