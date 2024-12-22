عربي


Charity Fair In Dushanbe Highlights Azerbaijani Culture

12/22/2024 9:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A charity fair held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, showcased the cultural and culinary heritage of Azerbaijan, among contributions from other participating diplomatic missions, Azernews reprots.

The event was opened by Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who delivered a speech and visited the pavilions representing various countries. Azerbaijan's pavilion, organized by the Azerbaijani embassy, attracted significant attention.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan, Alimirzamin Askerov, briefed Minister Muhriddin on the items displayed at the pavilion. These included Azerbaijani national art, crafts, industrial products, samples of traditional cuisine and sweets, souvenirs, books translated into Tajik by the embassy, and information about Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities.

The event served as a platform to strengthen cultural ties and promote Azerbaijan's rich heritage to an international audience.

