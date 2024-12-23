Election Rules Amendment: Democracy Facing Gravest Threat Under BJP Regime, Says Stalin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin has strongly criticised the recent amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, calling it an undemocratic assault on free and fair elections.

In a post on X, Stalin said that democracy was facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Union Government.

The Union Government's amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, introduced on Saturday following recommendations from the Election Commission of India (ECI), has sparked widespread debate.

The amendment restricts public access to election materials, such as CCTV footage, unless explicitly listed by the ECI.

Voicing his objections, Stalin said,“Democracy is facing its gravest threat under the BJP-led Union Government, with the reckless amendment of Section 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules designed to undermine transparency in elections.”

He argued that the amendment was a reaction to a Punjab and Haryana High Court directive to provide CCTV footage of an election booth.

Stalin added that the move undermines one of the Constitution's fundamental features -- transparency. In a post on X, Stalin said,“The BJP-led Union Government's fear extends beyond Haryana, reflecting anxiety over Maharashtra, where their orchestrated and unholy victory in the recent Assembly election has raised serious concerns.”

He cast doubts on the BJP's recent electoral victories, particularly in Maharashtra. Stalin criticised the ECI for what he described as its willingness to bow to pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

He remarked,“It is shocking that the Election Commission of India, instead of defending its institutional integrity, has willingly succumbed to the Union Government's influence, effectively defacing its own creation -- free and fair elections.”

The Chief Minister called on all political parties, including those aligned with the Union Government, to unite against what he termed an undemocratic assault on free and fair elections.

It is worth noting that the DMK and Stalin have been vocal opponents of the BJP-led central government.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led alliance made a clean sweep, winning all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.