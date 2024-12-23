'Bengaluru People Hate North Indians': Girl's Comment In Viral Video Starts Discussions On Social Media Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru : India's electronic capital, Bengaluru, has often sparked discussions on social for a host of reasons - either for its infamous traffic jams, the difficulties of finding a flat in the city, or for the 'Chill Guy' meme featuring in street paintings. This time, a girl's comment in a has taken the social media by a storm.

When asked about the culture shock people coming from the Northern belt of India, such as Delhi, or Chandigarh face, a girl replied that“people in Bangalore hate North Indians.” She elaborated that North Indians are usually addressed as“Hindi people,” and auto drivers demand higher fares from them.

Several netizens took the girl's side, stating that she said nothing wrong, after the one-minute-long video went viral on X. The video has already garnered over six lakh views.

“I don't see anything wrong in her statement! And that's how it should be! Kannadigas travel to other places as well - in and out of the country and they don't face this kind of hate in the north! Even if they are having a hard time speaking Hindi, most people do adjust with them,” commented one user.

“ Delhi Noida Gurgaon Chandigarh etc have got all great jobs .....no need to travel so much and feel so bad about auto wala charging more ..... people who are sensitive about these things will feel better in hometown,” added another user.

“Everyone has contributed to the growth of the city. Why the hate against north indians?” questioned a third one.