(MENAFN) Slovak Premier Robert Fico visited Russia for a surprise meeting with President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that the purpose of the trip was to advance Bratislava’s “sovereign policies.”



After meeting at the Kremlin on Sunday evening, Fico shared details of their discussion on Facebook, mentioning that EU leaders had been informed of the visit’s objectives beforehand.



Fico explained that the meeting was a direct response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who, in a personal conversation with Fico on Thursday, opposed any gas transit through Ukraine to Slovakia. Fico also pointed out that Zelensky had been lobbying EU leaders to impose sanctions on Russia’s nuclear energy sector.



Such positions, Fico argued, were financially damaging to Slovakia and posed a threat to the operation of the country’s nuclear power plants, which he called unacceptable. He emphasized his responsibility to protect and promote Slovakia's "sovereign politics" across all aspects.

MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109022874