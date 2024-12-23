Bangladesh sees influx of 60,000 Rohingya refugees in 2 months as Myanmar war escalates

(MENAFN) Amid escalating conflict between Myanmar's junta and the rebel Arakan Army, Bangladesh has seen an influx of 60,000 Rohingya refugees over the past two months, according to a Bangladeshi official. This adds to the over 1.2 million Rohingya already living in the southeastern Cox’s Bazar district of Bangladesh. Most of these refugees initially fled Myanmar during the military crackdown in August 2017. The new arrivals have been facilitated in part by at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, where some individuals assist the Rohingya in crossing in exchange for money.



Md. Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser, spoke about his visit to Bangkok, where a meeting was held among six countries: Laos, Thailand, India, China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. He emphasized that Bangladesh’s position is to prevent further Rohingya influx. However, given the difficult circumstances, Bangladesh reluctantly allowed the entry of 60,000 Rohingya, though they did so through various informal routes. Hossain expressed confidence that there would not be another wave of Rohingya refugees, but stressed the importance of international cooperation to prevent such an occurrence in the future.



The meeting in Bangkok, chaired by Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, also included Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe. The meeting focused on the ongoing crisis, with all participating countries urging Myanmar to engage in dialogue with all internal parties to resolve its issues peacefully.



Hossain added that neighboring countries do not foresee Myanmar returning to its previous state of stability, highlighting the urgent need for international action to address the crisis and prevent further displacement of the Rohingya people.

