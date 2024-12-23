Al Misnad Meets Russian Ambassador

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad meeting with Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Qatra H E Dmitry Dogadkin. The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation along with regional and international issues of common concern.

