Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched In 11 Provinces
Date
12/23/2024 4:05:42 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): A polio vaccination drive was launched on Monday in 11 provinces of the country, targeting 4.8 million children.
The Ministry of Public health (MoPH) said around 4.8 million children under five would be administered polio vaccine from December 23 to 25.
The campaign is being conducted in Kabul, Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Zabul, Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Nuristan, Herat and Kunduz provinces.
At the opening ceremony, Public Health Minister Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to eradicating the poliovirus from the country.
A three-day polio vaccination campaign was conducted in 10 provinces from November 25 to 27.
hz/mud
MENAFN23122024000174011037ID1109022923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.