Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched In 11 Provinces

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A polio vaccination drive was launched on Monday in 11 provinces of the country, targeting 4.8 million children.

The of Public (MoPH) said around 4.8 million children under five would be administered polio vaccine from December 23 to 25.

The campaign is being conducted in Kabul, Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Zabul, Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Nuristan, Herat and Kunduz provinces.

At the opening ceremony, Public Health Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to eradicating the poliovirus from the country.

A three-day polio vaccination campaign was conducted in 10 provinces from November 25 to 27.

