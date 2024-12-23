(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) MERED’s ICONIC Residences design by Pininfarina wins Arabian Property Award

23 December 2024; Dubai, UAE - MERED, an international developer, is proud to announce its recognition in the category of Residential High Rise Architecture for its flagship project, ICONIC Residences, designed by Pininfarina, at the Arabian Property Awards 2024-2025, a part of the prestigious International Property Awards. This globally renowned accolade celebrates the project’s unique architectural design and MERED’s strong commitment to shaping future urban developments.

The Arabian Property Awards represent a benchmark of excellence in the property and real estate industry, judged by a panel of highly experienced professionals covering all aspects of property disciplines. Winning this award highlights ICONIC Residences as a standout development in Dubai, showcasing MERED’s forward-thinking vision and dedication to creating transformative urban spaces.

"We are truly honoured to receive this recognition on a global platform like the Arabian Property Awards," said Michael Belton, CEO of MERED. "The ICONIC Residences represents our commitment to delivering high-end living spaces through bold architectural design and world-class amenities. This achievement highlights the dedication of our team and partners, who share our vision of elevating lifestyles and creating timeless cityscapes."

The flagship project, designed by Pininfarina, will be the tallest building in Dubai Internet City at 290 meters. It will feature 310 luxury residences and top-of-the-line amenities. The development is strategically located with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and is close to major landmarks like Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah’s beaches, Downtown Dubai. With the design and contractor phases nearing completion, the project is on schedule for unit handovers by Q3 2027.













