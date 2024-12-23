Karnataka News: 9 Lord Ayyappa Devotees Seriously Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast In Hubballi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa were seriously in an LPG cylinder blast at a Shiva temple in Hubballi district of Karnataka.

The explosion occurred on Sunday night in the Sainagar area of Hubballi. The devotees were sleeping in the temple room when the tragedy took place, said the police.

All the injured people were immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital. Their condition is said to be critical, a report by news agency PTI said citing sources.

Police suspect that the devotees did not turn off the cylinder knob properly after cooking food, which resulted in the blast.

The devotees were on a trip to Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

More than 22 lakh Lord Ayyappa devotees visited Sabarimala in 29 days till December 14, an increase of 4.51 lakh pilgrims from the corresponding period last year, Travancore Devaswom Board president PS Prashanth had said.

He had said that the total revenue at the temple had increased by ₹22.76 crore from the same period a year ago.

A total of 22,67,956 Lord Ayyappa devotees had visited Sabarimala in 29 days till December 14.

The total revenue received in the period amounted to ₹163.89 crore. Of this, the revenue from Aravana (prasadam) sales was ₹82.67 crore, while income from the offering box was ₹52.27 crore.

The income from Aravana sales rose by ₹17.41 crore from the ₹65.26 crore received last year, he said, adding that the collection from the offering box brought in ₹8.35 crore more than the amount received during the same period last year.

Prashanth also said that all facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims to have a smooth darshan at the temple this year and thanked all the departments, including the police who cooperated with the Devaswom Board.