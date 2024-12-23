No Relief To Puja Khedkar: Delhi HC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ex-IAS Probationer In UPSC Cheating Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) No relief to Puja Khedkar: Delhi High Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar in a UPSC cheating case. Rejecting Puja Khedkar's plea for anticipatory bail, the court asserted that the UPSC is regarded as a prestigious examination.

Dismissing the bail plea, the court vacated the interim protection granted to the former IAS probationer. A bench of justice Chandra Dhari Singh reasoned that the incident in question represents a fraud not only against an organization but also against society at large. The court emphasised the importance of investigating the UPSC cheating case to unveil the underlying conspiracies as it opined that the grant of anticipatory bail would affect the probe.

The steps taken by Puja Khedkar were a part of the large conspiracy to manipulate the system, the court ruled.

