Philip Morris Management Services Reviews Japan's Experience In Reducing Tobacco Harm, In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Philip Morris Management Services hosted a special event screening a documentary titled“Towards a Smoke-Free Future: The Japan Case Study”, in Riyadh.

The documentary highlighted Japan's success in reducing cigarette sales and the shift of adult smokers, who do not quit smoking, towards innovative smoke-free alternatives. It showed a significant decline in traditional cigarette sales alongside an increase in sales of heat-not-burn products, despite the absence of an official policy to reduce tobacco harm. This shift was driven by the widespread adoption of less harmful, scientifically-backed alternatives by adult smokers.

Speaking to attendees, Tomoko Iida, Director of Scientific Engagement for Middle East and North Africa at Philip Morris International, gave detailed information about less harmful alternatives. The discussion also covered lessons from the Japanese experience and how they could inspire regional countries in their journey to reduce tobacco harm.

The event comes within initiatives aimed at engaging the community in a broader discussion about a smoke-free future and reflects Philip Morris International's commitment to seeking innovative and sustainable solutions to achieve this goal.

Tags#Japan #Philip Morris International #Smoke-Free #Tobacco #Tomoko Iida