PV Sindhu And Venkata Datta Sai Tie The Knot: First Pic Out, Wishes Pour In For Newly Weds

PV Sindhu wedding : Two time Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu tied the knot with fiancé Venkata Datta Sai on December 22, Sunday, in Udaipur. Congratulatory messages for the newly weds have been pouring in ever since Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union of Culture and Tourism, shared the photo of the couple on his social account on X on Monday.

The first image from the wedding has already captured hearts, setting the tone for the couple's happily ever after. The photo shows PV Sindhu adorned in a pastel coloured lehenga, and Venkata Dutta Sai, seeking the blessings of Gajendra Shekhawat.

“Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead,” Gajendra Singh Sekhawat captioned the photo.

“Congratulations to the lovely couple,” one user commented on X.

“Congratulations both of you 💐 madam,” wrote a second one.

“May Eashwar bless the newlyweds with long and peaceful, happy life,” added another user.

PV Sindhu's post on Instagram

Social media has been abuzz in anticipation of PV Sindhu's wedding ever since the ace shuttler shared her engagement photos on her Instagram account a week before her wedding.

“When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself," PV Sindhu captioned her post, quoting a line from author Kahlil Gibran's poem 'On Love'.

Several netizens showered the couple with their blessings, congratulating them on their special day.

PV Sindhu and Venkata Dutta Sai tie the knot

PV Sindhu and Venkata Dutta Sai's wedding celebrations began with their sangeet on December 20, followed by haldi, pellikuthuru( a Telugu pre-wedding ritual), and Mehendi ceremonies.