NC MP Holds Anti-Reservation Protest Outside J&K CM’S Residence

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 23 (IANS) Ruling National (NC) Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday held a protest against the reservation policy of the Jammu and Kashmir outside the residence of Chief Omar Abdullah in Srinagar city.

Ruhullah Mehdi led a protest march of youth shouting slogans 'We want justice for open merit candidates'. did not stop the protest march and allowed them to move peacefully to the Gupkar Road residence of Omar Abdullah.

The were carrying placards with slogans for justice to the open merit candidates in selections for government jobs.

The NC government led by Omar Abdullah has formed a three-member cabinet sub-committee to make recommendations regarding the reservation policy of the government.

Protesters have been saying that the majority of seats are reserved for various category candidates while the open merit candidates are left to compete for just 40 per cent of vacancies in different departments.

Ruhullah Mehdi has been demanding that the majority of government jobs should be available to open merit candidates as happens in other UTs and states of the country.

Senior separatist socio-religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he would join the protests against the present reservation policy if the authorities would allow him to do so.

“Fervent appeal to address their concerns immediately. Support#openmeritstudentsasdocistion@OMSA_JK sit in protest. Would be part of it if authorities allowed. My delegation will be there to support. Will also raise in #JamaMasjid whenever allowed to do so,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on X.

Peoples Democratic Party (MLA), Waheed ur Rehman Para also joined the anti-reservation protest.

Meanwhile, the Awami Itihad Party (AIP) headed by incarcerated Lok Sabha member, Engineer Rashid also announced support for the Aga Ruhullah Mehdi-led anti-reservation protests.

AIP chief spokesman, Inam Un Nabi said on X,“As directed by our incarcerated MP Baramulla Er Rasheed Sb, AIP proudly announces its participation in the protest led by MP Srinagar Aga Ruhulla demanding the rationalization of the reservation policy. Er Rasheed Sb has always supported genuine public causes and we stand firm in this commitment.”

It must be recalled that the present reservation policy came into force after the Lt Governor-led administration announced reservations for various categories including Paharis and other OBCs.

In March 2024, The Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor approved a 10 per cent reservation for newly-included tribes, including Paharis, in the Schedule Tribe (ST) category and added 15 new castes in the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).