President Ilham Aliyev: Our Country Free From Discrimination Or Conflict On Religious Grounds
Date
12/23/2024 3:09:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Azerbaijan, a country where communities with diverse religious
beliefs and convictions coexist peacefully, has historically upheld
a progressive system of ethnic and cultural relations founded on
mutual trust and respect. For centuries, our nation has preserved
exemplary traditions of tolerance, free from discrimination or
conflict on religious grounds,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his
address to the participants of the Forum of Religious Figures of
Azerbaijan on“Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment:
Tradition, Experience, and Prospects,” Azernews
reports.
“It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan, a successful host of
prestigious international events for world religious leaders, has
become a hub for intercultural cooperation and dialogue.
The preservation of ethnic and cultural diversity in our
society, as well as the promotion and encouragement of the rich
values of multiculturalism, remain among the priority directions of
our state policy. Religious policy in our country is implemented in
accordance with the principles of a democratic, legal, and secular
state and aligns with international norms. We regard this approach
as a key factor in ensuring public and political stability and
solidarity,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.
“The complex processes currently unfolding in the world, the
exploitation of religion for political purposes, and the rise of
xenophobia, extremism, and sectarianism pose serious threats to
international peace and security. To counter such dangers
effectively, it is essential to accurately assess the role of
religion in public life, enhance moral and ethical education, and
advance religious enlightenment. Religious figures bear a
significant responsibility in this regard.
It is commendable that religious leaders, theologians, scholars,
and specialists representing various confessions in Azerbaijan have
convened to discuss these pressing issues. I am confident that your
deliberations will take place in an atmosphere of constructive
dialogue and will contribute significantly to organizing religious
enlightenment in accordance with contemporary requirements while
promoting moral and ethical values,” President Ilham Aliyev
added.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109022794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.