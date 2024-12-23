Sharad Kelkar: ‘Doctors’ Might Inspire Some To Pursue Medicine

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Sharad Kelkar, who will be seen playing a neurosurgeon in the“Doctors”, is sure that the show may inspire some to pursue medicine.

“Doctors” will be showcasing a side of the medical profession. Directed by Sahir Raza, the series dives deep into the lives of doctors, portraying their professional challenges, personal sacrifices, and everyday realities with striking authenticity.

Talking about the unique approach, Sharad said:“There's nothing like Doctors made in India; it's super detailed and looks incredibly real. Bani hi nahi ab tak Doctors jaisa kuch India mei. With this show, we've gone as close to reality as possible, and that's exactly what Indian OTT or the entertainment circuit needed.

He said that the series is entirely dedicated to doctors.

“After watching Doctors, people might change their perspective on the medical profession. While we often praise doctors or criticize them, we rarely see what really goes on in their lives, added Sharad.

Talking about how the show's appeal to all audiences, he added:“This isn't just for mature viewers; it's for everyone, especially the younger generation. It might even inspire some to pursue medicine. What makes the show stand out is its authenticity.

Real doctors were on set every single day, guiding us through the smallest details whether it was about medical terminology, procedures, or even how to portray doctors accurately. Their involvement wasn't limited to the sets, they were there through the editing process too.”

Sharad said playing a neurosurgeon with such an interesting storyline was a refreshing experience for him.

“We had rigorous training with two highly skilled doctors who helped us understand basic medical terminologies and how to behave and look like doctors. That training was crucial, and we thoroughly enjoyed the process it was a fun and rewarding experience to play doctors on Doctors.”

“Doctors” will be streaming exclusively on JioCinema from December 27.