Starbucks workers in us stage five-day walkout over compensation and staffing issues

(MENAFN) Citing unresolved difficulties over compensation, staffing, and schedules, some members of the workers' union that represents over 10,000 Starbucks baristas in the US have started a five-day walkout at locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle.



The strike, which began on Friday, is the most recent in a string of labor actions in the United States that have accelerated throughout service industries after workers at rail, aerospace, and automotive manufacturers secured significant concessions from their employers.



Late on Thursday, the Starbucks Workers United Union, which represents workers at 525 locations nationwide, warned that walkouts would intensify every day and might eventually reach "hundreds of stores" by Christmas Eve.



Starbucks stated that there was no notable effect on store operations on Friday, but that "it's estimated that 10 stores out of 10,000 company-operated stores did not open today."

Despite the weather and snow, around 20 protesters joined a picket line at a Starbucks on Chicago's north side, celebrating when passing automobiles honked their horns.



