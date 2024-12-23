Bamyan Woman Educates Orphans, Child Labourers

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): A woman in central Bamyan has established an educational centre at her own expense, benefitting dozens of orphaned children and rekindling their future hopes.

Maryam Halimi, a resident of the impoverished province, founded Nahad-i-Koodak (Children's Institution) two years ago. It offers education to child labourers and dropouts.

Children from working families and orphans are identified with the approval of local leaders, relatives, council members and neighbourhood representatives for enrolment.

Halimi says:“Orphans, who have lost family support and have no access to basic social and human rights, are in most need of support and assistance.”

The pitiable situation of child labourers, who are exploited in markets and on the streets, motivated her to create the centre using her own resources to provide education for them.

She said 60 children had graduated from the centre after completing an 18-month course. Currently, 60 more children are taught at the Nahad-i-Koodak daily for four hours.

At the centre, equipped with a library, appropriate learning spaces and other facilities, children are taught reading, writing, drawing, calligraphy, English and public speaking by two teachers.

Children are provided educational materials, including books, pens and notebooks, free of charge. Additionally, with the help of various organisations, children are occasionally given wheat flour, oil, rice and clothing.

Despite her determined efforts, Halimi has yet to receive substantial support from the government or international organisations.

She urged the government and charitable institutions to support her educational centre and reach out to vulnerable children.

Students at the educational centre see their future as closely linked to such institutions and regard educational services as essential for future prospects.

One of the students, 11-year-old Ali Reza, recalled after his father's death five years ago, he was forced to work to support his family. At the same time, he was forced to drop out of school.

While working, he faced numerous difficulties, including abuse and bullying by other children, exposure to harsh winter, health hazards and hard labour.

With the support of the educational centre, Reza acknowledged, he had been able to learn to read and write and develop useful skills.

In his view, vulnerable children, when given the chance to learn and continue education, they are more likely to have a brighter future.

Meanwhile, experts believe strengthening such private institutions is crucial to providing access to education for orphaned children.

Social expert Ali Hussain Farahmand noted working and orphaned children were among the most vulnerable groups, faced with significant psychological pressure.

If left without support and educational opportunities, these children could become vindictive and resort to violent and criminal acts in the futue, he warned.

Farahmand added supporting such institutions and providing educational opportunities for working children could help prevent violence and crime and transform these children into responsible citizens.

