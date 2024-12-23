Trump Picks Callista Gingrich As Ambassador To Switzerland
Date
12/23/2024 4:15:46 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Incoming United States president Donald trump has named Callista Gingrich as the next ambassador to Switzerland. The diplomat represented the US at the Vatican during Trump's previous term in office.
This content was published on
December 23, 2024 - 09:15
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Trump nomme Callista Gingrich ambassadrice en Suisse
Original
Read more: Trump nomme Callista Gingrich ambassadrice en Suiss
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“I am delighted to announce that Callista Gingrich will be our next US Ambassador to Switzerland,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Sunday evening.
The 58-year-old diplomat, who produces documentaries on history and politics,“previously served, with distinction, as ambassador to the Holy See,” the Republican added. Gingrich was appointed during Trump's first term in office in 2017, and notably worked“to promote and defend international religious freedom”, the president-elect pointed out.
MENAFN23122024000210011054ID1109022947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.