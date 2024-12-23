Trump Picks Callista Gingrich As Ambassador To Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Incoming United States president Donald has named Callista Gingrich as the next ambassador to Switzerland. The represented the US at the Vatican during Trump's previous term in office.

This content was published on December 23, 2024 - 09:15

“I am delighted to announce that Callista Gingrich will be our next US Ambassador to Switzerland,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Sunday evening.

The 58-year-old diplomat, who produces documentaries on history and politics,“previously served, with distinction, as ambassador to the Holy See,” the Republican added. Gingrich was appointed during Trump's first term in office in 2017, and notably worked“to promote and defend international religious freedom”, the president-elect pointed out.