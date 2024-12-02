Playblock Breaks Daily Trading Volume Records As New Copytrader Feature Drives Surging Demand

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Ramat Gan, IL, December 2nd, 2024, Chainwire

Playnance has announced a significant surge in daily trading volume on its innovative blockchain, PlayBlock , over the past 10 days. The launch of its pioneering CopyTrader feature has been a key driver of this growth, with data revealing a strong correlation between the introduction of CopyTrader and the platform's soaring daily turnover. Traders worldwide are turning to Playnance, leveraging CopyTrader to enhance their performance while contributing to the ecosystem's rapid expansion.

Notable Milestones Achieved

In the last 10 days, PlayBlock has achieved:



Unprecedented Daily Turnover : Breaking previous records, Playnance is solidifying its position as a global blockchain leader.

Surging Trader Engagement : The CopyTrader feature has fueled a wave of activity, with traders capitalizing on the opportunity to replicate the success of top performers. Global Demand Growth : PlayBlock continues to attract a diverse user base, blending Web2 and Web3 audiences through its innovative tools and seamless experience.

﻿





CopyTrader : Innovating Blockchain Trading

The newly launched CopyTrader feature is changing the game for traders, offering:



Real-Time Strategy Replication : Users can follow top-performing traders, mirroring their trades instantly for optimized results.

Customizable Risk Management : Users can set personalized parameters such as trade amounts and limits to match individual goals.

Seamless Rewards : Automated smart contracts ensure winnings are directly credited to user wallets after each round. Enhanced Engagement : By lowering the barrier to entry for strategic trading, CopyTrader has attracted new users while encouraging higher activity among existing traders.

: The Engine Behind PlayBlock's Growth

Playnance's flagship dApp, , continues to drive the ecosystem's success. Known for its dynamic prediction market gameplay,



Gas-Free Transactions : Eliminating fees allows traders to potentially maximize earnings.

Skill-Based and Transparent Gameplay : Users enjoy a fair and engaging environment supported by blockchain technology. Global Accessibility : With an intuitive interface, the platform bridges the gap between traditional and decentralized trading communities.

PlayBlock : A Foundation of Innovation

PlayBlock continues to set new standards in blockchain technology, combining:



Massive Scalability : Supporting 40,000 transactions per second , the platform accommodates rapid growth and high-frequency trading.

Zero-Gas Efficiency : Cost-free transactions enhance both trader engagement and developer adoption. Stable Ecosystem : Backed by the USD-pegged USDP , PlayBlock ensures reliable and user-friendly transactions.

Playnance's Vision: Advancing the Evolution of Trading

As CopyTrader adoption grows, Playnance is committed to expanding its ecosystem, enhancing tools, and supporting its rapidly increasing global community. The platform's ability to correlate innovative features like CopyTrader with tangible growth highlights its potential to redefine blockchain trading.

About Playnance

With headquarters in Ramat Gan, Israel , and offices in Dubai, UAE , Playnance is a Web3 leader delivering advanced blockchain solutions for trading, gaming, and decentralized finance. Anchored by its Layer-3 blockchain, PlayBlock , and its flagship dApp, , Playnance is driving global Web3 adoption through innovation and record-breaking performance.

Users can follow Playnance On X for more information on PlayBlock and the Playnance ecosystem, visit their official website , explore UpVsDown , and experience the new CopyTrader feature .