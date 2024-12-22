Parliamentary Committee Urges Action On Missing Jordanians In Syria
12/22/2024 11:13:56 PM
AMMAN - The Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee convened on Sunday to address the issue of missing Jordanians in Syria, stressing the need for proactive measures and enhanced diplomatic engagement.
Committee Chairperson Dina Bashir underscored the significance of leveraging parliamentary diplomacy to bolster Jordan's positions on critical regional issues, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
She highlighted his majesty King Abdullah's leadership in supporting the Palestinian cause and his ongoing efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
Bashir also called for a comprehensive review of treaties and agreements related to foreign policy, as well as efforts to strengthen Jordan's relations with other parliaments, unions, and parliamentary associations.
She also stressed the importance of drafting political statements on behalf of the Lower House.
MPs also stressed the urgency of resolving the issue of missing Jordanians in Syria and advocated for Jordan to play a pivotal role in Syria's reconstruction efforts.
