BJP Rejects Kharge’S Charge On EC’S ‘Erosion’, Says ‘Most Changes Brought During Cong Rule’

Former Union and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, speaking to IANS, reflected on the amendments and changes in country's electoral system during the past seven decades and stated that it was the Congress which was at the helm while varied reforms were initiated in the poll panel.

Mallikarjun Kharge, taking to X on Sunday and condemned Modi government's move to limit public access to certain electronic election-related documents, including CCTV footage, webcasting, and video recordings of candidates. He called it a 'calibrated erosion' of the ECI's integrity, labelling it as a frontal assault on India's Constitution and democratic values. Kharge's remarks follow a recent amendment by the Central government, which restricts public inspection of specific electronic records, ostensibly to prevent their misuse.

In a rebuttal, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused Kharge of hypocrisy, pointing to the Congress Party's historical role in amending and altering the country's election system, on multiple occasions.

Naqvi fired back, saying, "The Election Commission of India was established in 1950, and reforms in elections, both big and small, have primarily taken place under Congress rule. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems he now criticises were both introduced during Congress's time."

Naqvi further reminded Kharge of several key changes brought under Congress regime including tax exemptions on political party funding, foreign funding for parties, and relaxed election contest rules for those with criminal records.

He also praised the Modi government's contributions to improving the election process, highlighting increased transparency and efficiency.

"Prime Minister Modi has worked to make elections more transparent and accessible to voters. Today, state funding of elections is up to 70 per cent, voter slips are distributed efficiently through government channels and the creation of voter ID cards has been completed for all citizens," Naqvi added.

