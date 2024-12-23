Denzel Washington Gets Baptized And Receives A Minister’S License

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) After saying religion is 'not fashionable' in Hollywood, two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington has been baptized and became a minister.

The star was baptized, receiving a certificate of baptism, as well as a minister's license, meaning that he can later get ordained, reports deadline.

The event took place at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ located in New York City's Harlem, per Today. First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York live streamed the service on Facebook.

The said:“In one week I turn 70. It took a while, but I'm here.”

He went on to thank his wife, Pauletta Washington.

The award-winning star has been open about his faith before, telling Esquire last month that while talk of religion in Hollywood is rare, he is unflinching in his resolve to share his beliefs and experience.

“I'm unafraid. I don't care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it-you can't talk like that and win Oscars. You can't talk like that and party. You can't say that in this town,” he wrote in an essay relayed by the magazine.

He continued at the time,“It's not fashionable. It's not sexy. But that doesn't mean people in Hollywood don't believe. There's no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard. It's not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe.”

“So I don't know how many other actors have faith. I didn't do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there's no Church Actor Meetings I've been to.”

Upcoming on Washington's docket is Spike Lee's Apple Original project“Highest 2 Lowest”, alongside A$AP Rocky & Ice Spice.